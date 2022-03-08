Ad Tech

OpenAP Promotes 3 Execs to C-Suite in Continued Growth Push

Brittany Slattery named CMO, Abbey Thomas is CRO, and Chris LoRusso becomes CBO

three openap executive team members
From left: Brittany Slattery, Abbey Thomas and Chris LoRusso were all elevated at OpenAP.OpenAP
By Mollie Cahillane

6 mins ago

Advanced TV advertising company OpenAP has promoted three executives to the company’s C-suite.

