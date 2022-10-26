Earlier this month, Adweek held its second and final Convergent TV summit of 2022. Attendees and presenters joined both virtually and in-person at The London West Hollywood hotel. Speakers included FX’s John Landgraf, Hallmark Media’s Wonya Lucas—who was named TV Executive of the Year in our 2022 Hot List—and Conan O’Brien, discussing the ever-changing industry and how they staying agile and staying one step ahead of the competition.