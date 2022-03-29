Measurement Nielsen Sold to Private Equity Firms for $16 Billion The measurement company turned down a different offer last week The group buying Nielsen is led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. and Brookfield Business Partners.Nielsen, Getty Images By Mollie Cahillane6 mins ago A consortium of private equity firms is buying video and TV ratings firm Nielsen in an all-cash $16 billion deal. Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles