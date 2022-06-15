Measurement Nielsen Expands Nielsen One Alpha by Adding End-to-End Measurement Advanced audiences and outcomes measurement included in new offering The company first unveiled Nielsen One in late 2020. By Mollie Cahillane28 seconds ago Nielsen One isn’t fully rolling out until December, but the measurement company is gearing up with an expanded rollout of Nielsen One Alpha, its early version of the offering. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles