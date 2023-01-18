Nielsen and Netflix Expand Partnership for Global Measurement

Netflix and Nielsen are marching closer toward measurement solutions for the streaming service’s new ad-supported tier.

Top line

Today, the two companies announced they’re expanding their partnership with a multiyear agreement allowing Nielsen to provide linear and streaming audience data throughout the U.S., Mexico and Poland. As a result, the streaming giant will have a more holistic view of cross-media consumption.

Between the lines

Netflix first launched its ad-supported tier in November 2022 and struck an agreement with Nielsen to use its Digital Ad Ratings tool in the U.S. That agreement is still on track for the first half of 2023.

“We’re honored to continue working with Netflix to provide them with the insights they need to understand their audience as media consumption evolves,” Kim Gilberti, svp, product management at Nielsen, said in a statement. “As we move closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens and platforms with Nielsen One, this agreement with Netflix is another great example of why Nielsen is well positioned to lead the audience measurement movement now and in the future.”

In the U.S., Netflix is now subscribed to Nielsen’s national TV measurement data, as well as its streaming platform ratings. In Mexico and Poland, the streaming service subscribed to cross-platform audience insights that are derived from streaming panels.

“The biggest shift in entertainment continues to be from linear TV to streaming, and Nielsen’s Gauge shows where viewers spend their time—and how their consumption patterns are changing,” Pablo Perez De Rosso, Netflix vp, strategy, planning and analysis, said in a statement. “This information is essential for the industry, and we’re excited to continue to work with Nielsen in Mexico and Poland.”

Bottom line

The expanded agreement comes days after the measurement company debuted Nielsen One Ads, a platform designed around campaign measurement. The company also recently introduced Nielsen One Content Alpha, which provides cross-platform, deduplicated and syndicated content metrics across devices to deliver a view of aggregated program performance across distribution platforms. Both those offerings make up Nielsen One.

Though it’s still the biggest measurement player in the game, Nielsen’s woes are ongoing.

In September 2021, the MRC stripped Nielsen’s accreditation after the measurement giant admitted to lowballing audiences nationally and locally early in the pandemic. Then, in November 2022, the MRC voted to continue its suspension of Nielsen’s national ratings.