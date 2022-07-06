Programming & Performance Nickelodeon Elevates Sabrina Caluori to EVP, Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy Current chief marketing officer Jenny Wall is exiting the company Caluori will lead consumer marketing, brand creative and content launches globally.Nickelodeon By Bill Bradley14 seconds ago Nickelodeon has a new head of marketing. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Bill Bradley @gumgumerson bill.bradley@adweek.com Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor. Recommended articles