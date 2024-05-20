Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Every May, NewFronts week in New York brings together the most dynamic companies in the digital marketing ecosystem, but the sheer pace and scope of the programming can make it challenging to distill the information into a clear set of themes.

To help, ADWEEK partnered with the Interactive Advertising Bureau to convene a roundtable of some of the most prominent executives in the industry.

Led in conversation by IAB CEO David Cohen, marketing leaders at Google, Roku, the Sports Innovation Lab, Meta and Samsung Ads discussed their biggest insights from the week, as well as its defining trends and their predictions for the year ahead.

The timing of the panel comes at a defining moment for the television industry: This year, the IAB predicts that ad spend on digital video (52%) will eclipse ad spend on linear channels (48%) for the first time.

“Very few people would argue that we are not moving toward digital video,” Cohen said. “The question is: There is still around $60 billion in linear spend—what will it take to move that to streaming?”

But the event also comes set against a backdrop of immense uncertainty, particularly from a technological perspective. Innovations in artificial intelligence, privacy infrastructure and measurement continue to both improve—and complicate—how marketers transact on video inventory.

“The lack of standardization across CTV prevents easy execution and measurement,” said Kristina Shepard, global head of ad sales and partnerships at Roku. “This year, everyone is focused on interoperability.”

Shifts in consumer behavior and popular culture also factor heavily. The runaway popularity of women’s sports, for instance, and the role of platforms and OEMs like Roku and Samsung in combating fragmentation, mean that marketers have multiple moving targets to account for in their media strategy.

“The percentage of our revenue share that has moved into programmatic is staggering,” said Michael Scott, vice president and head of ad sales and operations at Samsung Ads. “Outside of sports, whose scarcity forces an upfront commitment, there is a growing desire from marketers for ‘just in time’ media.”

Related video

Combatting fragmentation

The companies that participated in the roundtable sit in various places along the digital advertising supply chain, and their takeaways reflect that diversity.

Still, several key themes emerged, particularly in their work to combat fragmentation, capitalize on scarcity and find practical use cases for generative artificial intelligence.

Google, Roku and Samsung, for instance, all emphasized their focus on solving the problems created by the fracturing of the digital video landscape—both for advertisers and consumers.

At Google, the company focused its messaging on the value of its demand-side platform DV360 as a means for ad buyers to streamline their streaming transactions. The platform reaches 90% of U.S. households using CTV, according to Kristen O’Hara, vice president of agency, platforms and client solutions at Google.

“Tools that were once limited to YouTube are now available across CTV,” O’Hara said. “We want ease of use to be apparent.”

Roku and Samsung, which both provide the hardware behind the CTV experience, touted their position as a home screen to bring scale to advertisers and simplicity to consumers.

During its NewFronts event, Roku cast itself as the new “lead-in,” evoking a strategy in which marketers combine popular programming with new programming so the latter can draw on the former’s audience.

Roku reaches 120 million viewers daily, according to Shepard. To offer marketers access to that audience, the company is introducing a new dynamic video ad to its most prominent home-screen placement.

“At our NewFront, we talked about the power of the platform and our ability to open up the home screen for advertisers,” Shepard said. “The goal of that unit is to help defragment the ecosystem.”

Samsung echoed a similar strategy. The OEM firm introduced new content discovery solutions to help users find new programming to watch, as well as new content offerings and ad products, all of which are designed to take advantage of its position as the starting point of the streamer’s journey.

“We launched several new ad products and solutions that were designed to serve not just the advertiser, but also the viewer,” Scott said. “As the largest consumer electronics company, we think we have a special covenant with consumers.”

The value of scarcity

While Google, Roku and Samsung focused on the challenges posed by nearly infinite inventory, the market research firm Sports Innovation Lab embraced the upside of scarcity.

Sports remain one of the few content offerings with a fixed volume of inventory, which consequently makes it of particular value at the NewFronts, said Gina Waldhorn, chief marketing officer at Sports Innovation Lab.

Conversations surrounding the future of sports rights packages like the NBA, as well as a surge in popularity around women’s sports, have brought the appeal of sports inventory into clear focus over the last several years.

“Sports are going to play a massive role in moving audiences from linear to CTV,” Waldhorn said. “We’ve reached a tipping point, which was evidenced by the number of new brands and agencies that showed up this year to explore investment.”

Incorporating AI

At Meta, video has moved from an emerging channel to its dominant medium: 60% of time spent on Instagram and Facebook now occurs on video, according to Alvin Bowles, vice president of global business group for the Americas.

The company stressed the outsize role AI has played in growing its video business, both for consumers and advertisers. Meta has long embraced the technology for improving its content recommendation tools, an algorithm whose efficacy is key to the short-form video experience.

But it has also woven Gen AI into ad creative and campaign operations. Meta specifically touted its image-expansion tool, which allows brands to create multiple versions of an ad using a single piece of creative, then optimize for performance based on which creative resonates most.

“At our Newfront, we talked about AI being the driving force for innovation and how to embrace that,” Bowles said. “It allows us to take mundane tasks off the plate of people doing hard work.”