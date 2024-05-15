Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Netflix is looking to score on its NFL Christmas Day games by doubling down on adtech.

In its first in-person TV upfront week presentation (the company had a virtual upfront last year), held today at Manhattan’s Pier59 Studios, the company announced several ad tier updates, including its own in-house adtech platform.

“Bringing our adtech in-house will allow us to power the ads plan with the same level of excellence that’s made Netflix the leader in streaming technology today,” Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising, said in a statement ahead of the presentation.

The streamer expects its yet-to-launch platform to provide advertisers with fresh insights, impact measurements and buying methods. And Netflix is already expanding its buyers market to make room for new partners like Google’s Display & Video 360, Magnite and The Trade Desk.

“We’re being incredibly strategic about how we present ads because we want our members to have a phenomenal experience,” Reinhard noted. “We conduct deep consumer research to make sure we stay ahead of the competition, bringing opportunities that are better for members and better for brands.”

Reinhard estimates that Netflix’s ad-supported tier—which launched in November 2022—now counts 40 million global monthly active users, an increase of 5 million from 2023. Additionally, 40% of new subscribers sign up for the ad tier in the countries where that option is available.

When talking about Netflix’s ad tier during its most recent earnings report, co-CEO Greg Peters said there is “plenty more” to do to “realize the potential” in the space.

In addition to the ad tier updates, the company announced several upcoming projects, including a renewal for 3 Body Problem.

Ahead of its upfront event, Netflix’s other co-CEO Ted Sarandos was an open book about the first looks and teases the company would showcase, including Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Outer Banks, The Night Agent, Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Season 2 of Squid Game, which Sarandos called “our big one.”

The company also announced new series, including The Waterfront, Rising: Simone Biles, and yet-to-be-titled projects about Olympic Men’s Basketball, a Tim McGraw-led drama and a Dallas Cowboys docuseries.

Meanwhile, new movie announcements included an untitled Kathryn Bigelow film and Adam Sandler reprising his iconic character of Happy Gilmore in a sequel film.

The announcements add to Netflix’s big news day, which included the aforementioned Christmas NFL deal. The three-year agreement is set to change the TV landscape, making the streamer a prime contender for upfront TV dollars.