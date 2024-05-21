The Ad Strategy Behind Netflix's NFL Games, According to Ad Sales VP Peter Naylor

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Netflix has a game plan for the National Football League.

At Netflix’s upfront event last week (its second upfront presentation and first time in-person), the company rolled out celebrities such as Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson, announced that it will be taking its adtech platform in-house and gave further details on its upcoming NFL Christmas Day games, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Houston Texans.

In addition, the streaming giant gave marketers an immersive “Netflix Experience,” showcasing its intellectual property in various interactive rooms, including an activation featuring Bridgerton-style dancing, an experience where attendees could climb in the WWE ring and a real-life (just for fun) version of Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light.

In ADWEEK’s post-upfront conversations, we’ve already spoken to NBCUniversal, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery, TelevisaUnivision, Disney and YouTube, and now we continue the series with Peter Naylor, Netflix’s vice president of ad sales.

Naylor discussed the company’s experiential upfront, its early negotiations and the ad strategy behind the NFL games.

ADWEEK: This was Netflix’s first in-person upfront. Why was it important to make it an experiential event, and—side question—did you win at Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light?

Naylor: Naturally, I participated in the game, and I’m so fidgety that I did not win! Oh my God. Did you do it?

I did! I won. I have a Squid Game hat now, which my wife was impressed with.

That’s incredible. I got giggly, then I looked to my neighbor and I got killed [laugh]. I think it was really fun.

I’ve been to many upfront events, and Netflix wanted to look at the upfront through a unique lens, as we do with many things, and decided that experiences around our IP—Bridgerton, Squid Game, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, WWE, all of those things—would help people understand the power of fandom around the shows. And when you combine that with our somewhat conventional presentation of new IP, we had our fair share of celebs, and obviously big announcements with adtech and the NFL. I think it all landed pretty well.

You mentioned the NFL. Can you talk about the strategy behind the NFL Christmas games and how you’re working with ad partners?

When it comes to the NFL, it’s important to know that that’s part of a live event strategy. You probably have seen us doing things starting way back with a Chris Rock stand-up special, which was live. More recently, there was The Roast of Tom Brady, which got a huge live audience. We’ve got the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight coming up in July, and then we’ll have [the NFL on Christmas Day], so this is more about having big, live, culture-making events that people are talking about.

And when it comes to working with advertisers, we’ve already heard from many, many NFL advertisers that they’re extraordinarily interested in the Christmas Day games. So we’re mapping that out as part of our upfront negotiation right now.

What can you share about those conversations and early negotiations?

Everything we’ve done this year has been to bring the growth and momentum story to marketers so that we could contemplate all of that as part of the upfront. So, the growth of our audience, i.e., the scale, the additional measurement partnerships we have in place that are required by advertisers, new ad models that make us really competitive. And again, last week, we announced the arrival of some more programmatic partners. So all of those things combined should make for a very positive upfront for Netflix.

Regarding the announcement that you’re bringing adtech in-house, why was this the right time to do that, and how is that part of the business scaling up?

Having our ad stack close to home gives us a lot of flexibility in delivering on our clients’ needs. It may go without saying, but I want to say it anyway: Microsoft was an absolutely critical partner in launching the Netflix ad business from both a sales and technology point of view, and we wouldn’t be where we are without them. And with that said, we can now expand to include programmatic partners, including Microsoft, but some others, as well. So we’re just trying to make it as easy to buy and transact with Netflix as possible by opening the aperture.

Related video

Speaking of opening the aperture, you have the upcoming expansion with The Trade Desk, Google’s Display & Video 360 and Magnite. How is that affecting the programmatic supply and deals moving forward?

These companies are obviously leaders in the space with many, many deep relationships, and if people want to work with us through those programmatic channels, we just want to make it easy for them to do so. We’re going to start with programmatic guaranteed and PMP (private marketplace), get started pretty conventionally and work with advertisers to make sure that they can buy hard-working media through those channels. We’ll continue to do more high-touch sponsorships and activations through the sales force.

Netflix was classically ad-averse. Now that you’re going on a couple of years into the ad tier, does the addition of ads affect content in any way, in terms of adding ad breaks or behind the scenes?

It is not impeding on content in any way. Our mission is to entertain the world, and we have a new way to entertain more of the world by having this tier of service. We’re seeing bigger audiences come in to experience our content, so that’s really great. The other fun part of this is that, even though we’re two years in, the company is understanding that, “Wow, we can help fulfill our mission of entertaining the world by working with advertisers in multidimensional ways.” The live events, the on-demand content we’re getting into, things you’ve read about like Netflix House, all of this is to both reward and grow our fandom.

If anything, getting back to our upfront presentation, which was experiential—that gave advertisers a very vivid reminder of that fandom because they were all experiencing our shows as fans by participating in things like Red Light, Green Light and all of the other experiences we put on. I’m so pleased that it’s been a really warm embrace of this new growth area for us.

Looking back on the in-person upfront event, as the person closing things out and even getting a moment with Kate Hudson onstage, what stands out to you?

It’s a feeling, right? When you show up and you go through all that energy and effort to really help people understand what you’re all about, and you exceed their expectations. I just feel really proud to be a part of such a great company. And you can just see it on the customers’ faces, the employee faces. We had press. We had investors. Everybody knows that Netflix should be great, and showing up and being great is really rewarding.

And getting to meet Kate Hudson [laugh]. Everyone’s a fan. I’m a fan. You see all these celebs; it’s hard not to be a fan.

Will you be back in upfront week next year?

We’ll definitely be back next year because it’s such a wonderful opportunity to put our best foot forward, to tell our story in a unique way and to help advertisers understand what’s going on and where we’re going. It’s something that people always ask, “What’s the future of the upfronts?” I think they’ll be here for quite a long time, and we will be a part of it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.