TV Upfronts NBC Kicks Off Its Fall Premiere Dates With Sunday Night Football on Sept. 8 The network launches scripted shows with Quantum Leap on Sept. 19 Raymond Lee stars in a reimagined version of Quantum Leap.Serguei Bachlakov/NBC By Bill Bradley10 seconds ago NBC is getting its fall schedule started early. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Bill Bradley @gumgumerson bill.bradley@adweek.com Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor. Recommended articles