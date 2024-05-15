Let's Be Upfront: More Changes Are Coming to Upfront Week

Upfront week has traditionally been the time of year when publishers throw glitzy events to showcase fall schedules, marketers initiate talks about budgets for the year ahead, and reporters frantically run across New York trying to succinctly capture a cacophony of announcements and news.

It’s time to end this madness, or at the very least update it, according to some insiders.

“I personally have been pushing for the upfront not to continue,” one buyer told ADWEEK, speaking anonymously.