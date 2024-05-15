TV Upfronts

Let's Be Upfront: More Changes Are Coming to Upfront Week

The annual advertising event kicks off in May, but it could look very different in the future

TV with static
Upfront negotiations—and the week with which publishers showcase their content—were invented around the idea of inventory scarcity. Getty Images
an image of bill bradley
By Bill Bradley

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Upfront week has traditionally been the time of year when publishers throw glitzy events to showcase fall schedules, marketers initiate talks about budgets for the year ahead, and reporters frantically run across New York trying to succinctly capture a cacophony of announcements and news.

It’s time to end this madness, or at the very least update it, according to some insiders.

“I personally have been pushing for the upfront not to continue,” one buyer told ADWEEK, speaking anonymously.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the May 14, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

an image of bill bradley

Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor.

Recommended articles