MLB Continues a Classic 'Always Sunny' Gag, With All Eyes on Rob McElhenney's Choice

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia character Mac, played by Rob McElhenney, had a long-running obsession with now retired Major League Baseball player Chase Utley. The show’s running joke has since developed in real life, with Utley and McElhenney becoming friends through the show.

But that could all come to an end if Mac chooses a new favorite player at the MLB World Tour: London Series.

Ahead of the two-game showdown between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies taking place June 8 and 9, McElhenney’s recently launched company, More Better Industries, partnered with MLB to revive the joke. In the video, current Phillies star Bryce Harper casually mentions that McElhenney has been writing him fan letters, causing Utley to demand that Mac choose between them.

The jokes just keep ‘comething’

Back in It’s Always Sunny’s fifth season, Mac wrote a borderline creepy letter to Utley, complete with compliments like, “I love your hair, you run fast.” Eventually, Utley even responded with a letter of his own, believing Mac to be an enthusiastic “youngster.”

Before a Phillies game in 2019, Rob took to the field and threw the first pitch of the game to Chase, cementing the joke into baseball history. In 2022, they replicated the moment on an even bigger stage with the first pitch of the World Series.

The new video is titled “The Bryceman Cometh” in another nod to It’s Always Sunny, this time to infamous musical episode “The Nightman Cometh.” Harper is mildly put off by the enormous stack of letters he has received from McElhenney and asks Utley for advice. Utley assures him that he’ll “take care of it.”

Utley confronts Mac, who sidesteps the issue by assuring him that it’s just a fling. Utley isn’t having it and demands to know who his true favorite player is.

Who will Mac choose? His decision will be made clear June 9, when he throws the ceremonial first pitch. Fans will have to tune in to the ESPN broadcast to find out.

The video promotes the London Series in the MLB World Tour, created to bring MLB teams and players to a global fan base. It is the league’s largest international plan, featuring up to 24 regular-season games and as many as 16 exhibition games played in Asia, Europe, Mexico and Latin America through the 2026 season.