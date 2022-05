After a bumpy start, the IAB successfully pulled off its first in-person NewFronts week since 2019. In case you missed any of the two-dozen-plus presentations, both virtual and in-person, Adweek has rounded up the most memorable moments—the good, the bad and the glitchy—from the week’s in-person events. (And if you missed any of our NewFronts coverage, you can find it here.)