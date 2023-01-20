Whether it’s wayward Junior Mints in an operating room in Seinfeld or Dominic Toretto throwing back Coronas with his Fast and Furious family, product placement has long been a staple of shows and movies. In addition to financial incentives for production, products have the power to tell stories in as little as one frame.

However, it helps if viewers have a chance to see that frame.

Over the past several months, streamers like HBO Max, Netflix and Starz have canceled—and in some cases, completely removed—high-profile and fan-favorite series from their respective platforms.