A full slate of live sports is set to arrive on Max under a Bleacher Report tier.

Top line

The Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On package, available Thursday, Oct. 5, will have more than 300 live games each year, as well as live video content and VOD content.

Arriving just ahead of the MLB postseason, the new tier will be free for a limited time and stream a robust slate of sports including MLB, the NHL, the NBA, Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer and more.

Between the lines

Though the sports content add-on will initially be free for subscribers, it will come in at an additional $9.99 per month beginning Feb. 29.

Price-conscious viewers will have plenty of time to test out the new offering, with the first major event—MLB’s National League Division Series—airing Oct. 7. Plus, the start of the NHL regular season and NBA opening night will soon follow.

“We’re thrilled to offer WBD’s incredible portfolio of premium U.S. live sports—featuring simulcasts of our must-see MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and U.S. Soccer events, among others—as part of B/R Sports Add-On’s wide assortment of compelling multi-sport content on Max,” JB Perrette, CEO and president, global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

All the live games on WBD’s linear networks will be available on Max, and the streaming add-on will have live pre- and postgame programming, as well as B/R’s suite of live video, including vodcasts and Creator League competitions.

“Our unparalleled offering of leading sports, combined with the power of the Bleacher Report brand and content—including the unique way B/R engages with young sports fans—all delivered through the new Max platform, will enable us to broaden our audience and delight new fans,” Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said in a statement. “We are uniquely positioned to offer viewers the best selection of premium sports and exciting events and fan-focused additional programming, all within a fantastic multi-sport product that will meet the evolving consumption needs of our viewers.”

Bottom line

It’s not the first time Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service has aired live sports, following a deal with U.S. Soccer last year. However, this will be the initial launch of WBD’s full portfolio of OTT sports content.

In addition to the sports add-on, Max’s cheapest plan comes in at $9.99 per month with ads, while the ad-free options clock in at $15.99 per month or $19.99 per month.

Earlier this year, WBD revealed a global loss of 1.8 million subscribers in the same quarter it launched Max as a combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streamer, bringing its new total to 95.8 million across its platforms.