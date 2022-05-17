TV Upfronts

Jimmy Kimmel’s Funniest, Most Blistering 2022 Upfront Jokes

Targets from his annual roast included Fox, Netflix and Disney itself

Jimmy Kimmel projected on a screen in front of an audience.
'We're not bullshitting you, we’re storytelling,' Jimmy Kimmel told advertisers.Disney
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

1 min ago

It wouldn’t be upfront week without Jimmy Kimmel’s annual roast during Disney’s presentation.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Katy Perry in a bright, playful and pastel-colored ad for Just Eat
AdFreak

Katy Perry’s Playful Remix Helps Just Eat Take Its Food Delivery Global

By Brittaney Kiefer

Illustration of two people shaking hands and exchanging cash in the handshake
Programmatic

This Company Is Paying People to Decline Cookies

By Trishla Ostwal

Voice

The World Has Changed and So Has Marketing. Is Cannes Still Relevant?

By Winston Binch

Andrea Palmer and Chelsea Clintons headshots are pictured side-by-side.
Media Agencies

Chelsea Clinton and Publicis Health Media’s Andrea Palmer on Mending Medical Distrust

By Olivia Morley

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Why Smart Brands Are Turning to Latin America for Creative Talent

By Ajit Kara

The Role Total Video Planning Plays in Upfronts

By Tim Spengler

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Your sites feature HTML here...