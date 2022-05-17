Presented by TV Upfronts Jimmy Kimmel’s Funniest, Most Blistering 2022 Upfront Jokes Targets from his annual roast included Fox, Netflix and Disney itself 'We're not bullshitting you, we’re storytelling,' Jimmy Kimmel told advertisers.Disney By Mollie Cahillane1 min ago It wouldn’t be upfront week without Jimmy Kimmel’s annual roast during Disney’s presentation. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles