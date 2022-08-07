Inside AMC’s ‘Bittersweet’ Farewell to Better Call Saul

Mad Men helped define AMC as a premium cable force in 2007, but the original series that followed a year later—Breaking Bad—had an even greater long-term impact on the network. After Breaking Bad ended its acclaimed run in 2013 as one of TV’s all-time greatest series, it passed the baton to prequel show Better Call Saul, which debuted in 2015 and focused on the origins of Saul Goodman, the slick Breaking Bad lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk.