Super Bowl Here’s How You Can Stream TV Super Bowl 56 Cord-cutters can find Sunday's game on several platforms, including Peacock and the NFL app NBC's linear broadcast is just one of many ways to watch Super Bowl 56.Illustration: Adweek By Mollie Cahillane4 seconds ago It’s NBC’s turn to air the Super Bowl—but the broadcast network isn’t the only way for audiences to watch Sunday’s game. Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles