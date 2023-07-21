A Prime Video sports docuseries following elite native Hawaiian surfers as they pursue the sport at the highest level? Sign us up.

Moana Jones Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka and Brianna Cope, three of the stars of Surf Girls Hawai’i, join Adweek’s Champions of Change to share how the show came together, the importance of community, brand sponsorships, and how they’re growing the sport of surfing.

Also hear about the importance of representation, how surfing can stay accessible, and the exciting future of one of the world’s fastest growing sports. All four episodes of Surf Girls Hawai’i are now streaming on Prime Video.

