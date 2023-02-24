Sports Marketing

How the Chicago Red Stars Recreated Wednesday's Viral Dance to Rebuild Brand Trust

The team’s 2023 schedule release capitalizes on the iconic Netflix moment

Red Stars defender Arin Wright came up with the concept.Chicago Red Stars
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

24 seconds ago

35% off Convergent TV ends Feb. 27. Learn new tactics for TV and streaming with the pros at AMC, Bravo, YouTube and more March 21–22.  Register now.


With just weeks to go until the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season begins, one team is looking to dance all over the competition.

A founding member of the NWSL, the Chicago Red Stars have been part of the league since 2013. But the team has undergone several tumultuous years, finding themselves at the center of two separate investigations of widespread abuse in the league, resulting in a coach getting banned for life and a majority owner pledging to sell the team.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles