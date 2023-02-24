With just weeks to go until the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season begins, one team is looking to dance all over the competition.

A founding member of the NWSL, the Chicago Red Stars have been part of the league since 2013. But the team has undergone several tumultuous years, finding themselves at the center of two separate investigations of widespread abuse in the league, resulting in a coach getting banned for life and a majority owner pledging to sell the team.