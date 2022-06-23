Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

How Media Companies Celebrate Pride Amidst LGBTQ+ Backlash

They have been thrust into the spotlight as hate legislation sweeps across the country

Peacock's Queer As Folk reboot is one of several LGBTQ+ initiatives.
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

40 seconds ago

Don’t Say Gay. Bathroom bills. No trans kids in sports. Ban children from attending drag shows.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Audio & Podcasting

Twitter Tests Starting Twitter Spaces From Tweet Composer, Retweet Menu

By David Cohen

A floating QR code on a black background
Cannes Lions

Coinbase’s Floating QR Code Wins the Direct Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

By Kyle O’Brien, Stephen Lepitak

Data Tienda campaign wins Grand Prix
Cannes Lions

An Ad About Giving Women in Mexico Access to Credit Wins Creative Data Grand Prix

By Rafael Canton, Jess Zafarris

Platforms

LinkedIn Reveals Its 25 Top Companies in Marketing and Advertising List

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Why Values-Based Buying Is the Next Generation of Media

By Pam Zucker

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects