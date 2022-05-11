How Media Buyers Are Bouncing Back 

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

After a challenging 2021-22 upfront, buyers have higher hopes for this year’s marketplace. But the 2022-23 upfront will be unlike any other, with at least one megamerger on the horizon, the continued erosion of linear ratings, and massive measurement upheaval as multiple media companies craft alternatives to Nielsen metrics. Dani Benowitz, president of Magna, and David Campanelli, executive vice president, chief investment officer of Horizon Media, stopped by Adweek’s Convergent TV Summit for a conversation on how they’re navigating these changes going into this year’s upfront.