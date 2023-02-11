Here’s How You Can Stream Super Bowl 57

Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

Fox Sports will broadcast the Super Bowl this year for the first time since 2020, but audiences won’t need cable to catch all the action.

The company will air the Big Game across Fox and the Fox Sports app, making Super Bowl 57 free for anyone in the U.S. on the app without the need for cable authentication. So anyone with a smart or connected TV will have access to the event.

In 2021, CBS offered unauthenticated access to Super Bowl 55 on its website and the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices; however, NBC required a cable subscription in 2022.

Besides Fox and Fox Sports, viewers can watch Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on livestreaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. The game can also be viewed on Foxsports.com

NFL’s streaming service NFL+, which costs $4.99 per month, will also broadcast the game.

On connected TV platforms, Amazon Fire TV is once again integrating Alexa into its Super Bowl plans. Users can say, “Alexa, play the Big Game,” which will take customers to Fox Sports or another app streaming the game.

There will also be an on-device hub on the platform in the hero placement at the top of the Fire TV screen outlining all the apps and options for watching (including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and NFL+).

TurboTax is back as the lead sponsor of the Big Game Hub on Roku, and viewers can get to the Fox Sports app through Roku’s Sports experience.

Vizio also locked down TurboTax as the sponsor of its own Big Game Hub, which curates all the apps viewers can watch the Super Bowl on. It also contains a host of sports-related content, including movies, TV shows, music playlists and cooking series.

“We know our viewers are searching for music, recipes and content ahead of cultural moments, so we are taking the work out for them and giving consumers what they want in one place,” Adam Bergman, Vizio’s vp of brand partnerships, said in a statement. “This gives our brand partners an opportunity to supplement creative advertising with new ad formats and credit for helping to deliver value to consumers.”

