Streaming & OTT HBO Max and HBO Hit 76.8 Million Subscribers in Final Quarter Under WarnerMedia The platforms significantly increased their subscriber numbers in the beginning of the year WarnerMedia pointed to a strong programming slate, including Euphoria, as a reason for growth.Eddy Chen/HBO By Mollie Cahillane32 seconds ago Warner Bros. Discovery is starting with a strong streaming foundation. Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.