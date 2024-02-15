True Detective: Night Country is giving viewers marketing that’ll make them stop cold.

Premiering almost 10 years to the day of Season 1’s debut, the fourth season of True Detective has revitalized the franchise thanks to increasing viewership and marketing stunts that continue to capture fans’ imagination.

Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, the series follows a central mystery of missing scientists who are discovered frozen in a block of ice. And that core storyline inspired several elements behind the campaign for the show, as HBO partnered with New York-based agency Map360 for OOH stunts on both coasts, as well as creative agency Arsonal for the campaign creative.

“This season, in many ways, is closest to Season 1 in terms of the themes, the narrative tiebacks, there’s a lot of Easter eggs,” Alex Diamond, vp of global originals marketing for HBO and Max, told ADWEEK. “We knew right off the bat there was an opportunity to bring the show back into the zeitgeist, and that was definitely one of the top goals for us.”

As a “mirror” of Season 1, HBO decided on activations in Los Angeles and New York, promoting the show with interactive ice billboards, which then melted to expose messages around the new season of the series.

“We definitely wanted to make sure that our creative materials, our marketing, had this distinct Arctic aesthetic,” said Diamond. “We came up with doing these out-of-the-box, IRL, stunty billboards where you really felt like you were set in Alaska, almost as if you were stepping into the crime scene.”

The stunts drew high attendance and earned media, with 89,800 impressions at the LA billboard and 242,500 impressions in New York. For total media, LA’s hand-painted mural saw 768,260 impressions from Jan. 7 through Jan. 21, and the New York billboard space and window takeover earned 428,812 impressions, according to the company.

Additionally, the company debuted a 360-level marketing campaign that included high-impact paid media, such as TV spots in NFL playoff games, billboards, OOH frequency media, digital, social and print.

For Diamond, it was all about “crossing into the cultural zeitgeist” in the age of streaming TV as the series did in Season 1.

“When True Detective came out, it was a totally different landscape. It was one of the first limited series crime dramas that really launched what ultimately probably became a gluttony of that type of content,” Diamond said. “It’s hard to break through with these dark dramas. We definitely look to find ways to really break through.”

Thus far, the campaign is doing just that: breaking through.

True viewership gains

With the help of its marketing campaign, a strong story and a rejuvenated fanbase, Night Country is seeing series-high viewership, with HBO announcing it has now become the most-watched season of the show yet, averaging 12.7 million viewers cross-platform.

Episode 5, which debuted two days early on Max to avoid competing with the Super Bowl, has already surpassed 5 million viewers cross-platform. Additionally, Night Country’s first two episodes are out-pacing Season 2 of The White Lotus (8.6 million) and Season 4 of Succession (7.9 million).

“True Detective is off to a really great start. This is also our first big HBO original tentpole drama of the year,” Diamond said. “It’s been received really well, and we’re all feeling really encouraged.”