Havas Media Taps FreeWheel to Help Scale CTV Campaigns

Havas Media Group is teaming up with Comcast’s FreeWheel to help U.S. advertisers scale premium CTV campaigns.

Top line

The partnership spans across connected TV, programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals that Havas Media purchases on behalf of its clients.

Between the lines

With the deal, FreeWheel takes its first foray into the agency supply-side platform for premium video.

“This collaboration brings together two like-minded partners who recognize and deeply value the importance of solving for some of today’s most pressing industry needs, including driving greater scale and transparency, simplifying complexities and delivering for our clients,” Katy Loria, chief revenue officer of FreeWheel, said in a statement.

FreeWheel will work with HMG to help provide marketers with a more optimized supply path with access to CTV programmers and MVPDs across 90% of the premium video ecosystem.

The companies have also committed to fair auction mechanics without manipulation, as well as a simplified media supply chain that includes high-quality standards and fraud monitoring.

“In our selection of an SSP partner, we sought a company that understood and championed a better approach to driving innovation in the TV ad ecosystem, as well as our commitment to creating and driving meaningful media strategies for our brands in North America,” Tom Grant, svp, group director, investment operations at Havas Media Group, said in a statement.

Bottom line

HMG partnered with measuring company Samba TV in October, the latest in a string of partnerships further emphasizing the connected TV and streaming landscape.

Last year, the company announced it would transact up to 15% of its upfront investments on alternative currencies to catch up to how people are now consuming media—by streaming it.