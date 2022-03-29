Streaming & OTT Gen Z and Millennials Drive Higher Churn Rates for US Streamers Over half of both generations have canceled an SVOD service in the last six months Churn rates have remained consistent in the U.S. since 2020, clocking in at 37% across all paid SVOD services.Photo Illustration: Trent Joaquin; Adweek By Mollie Cahillane31 mins ago Streaming services have long battled churn, a trend that has only been exacerbated since the pandemic. Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles