Get the scoop from strategic media pros at Disney, YouTube and more just in time for upfront season at Convergent TV , March 21–22. Learn more .

Fuse Media is bringing DEI to the forefront of its upfront strategy.

Today, the Latino-owned entertainment company announced its 2023-24 upfront plans at The Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing’s (AIMM) Diverse Owned and Targeted Media GrowthFronts.

In addition to kicking off its upfront season, the company plans to have in-person and virtual meetings with clients to showcase how its expanded roster of DEI-focused channels and programming allows advertisers to connect with young, multicultural consumers, a population that’s exploding in the U.S.

Miguel Roggero, chairman and CEO of Fuse Media, told Adweek that one in two new Americans is Latino or multicultural, and half the population under 50 is part of the audience. Altogether, the multicultural audience has a buying power of around $6 trillion.

“We’re one of the largest minority-owned media companies that target the minority-owned audience. And so we can provide scale and reach, which is unique for advertisers,” Roggero said. “If they want to reach a significant minority population, we’re a one-stop shop.”

As the nation’s consumer market becomes more diverse, a recent study by Fuse Media found that 57% of young people of color feel that their culture is never, rarely or sometimes represented in media. However, Fuse has a multiplatform ecosystem that reaches the audience across several touchpoints to represent the multicultural community genuinely, explained Javier Saralegui, Fuse Media’s newly appointed head of sales.

“What’s been happening here on the FAST side is one channel has led to two channels has led to three channels, so a significant number of channels are entertaining a broad array of diverse cultures, and now it’s also being picked up abroad in Canada, in Mexico, and so it’s not only unique for the United States,” Saralegui said. “We’re seeing an appetite for this type of content and this positioning all over the world.”

To deliver more touchpoints to reach young, diverse audiences, Fuse has been expanding its roster of content since the launch of its first FAST channel in 2019.

Last year, according to the company, the number of platforms distributing Fuse’s FAST channels grew by 55%. This included the launch of Latino Vibes, a FAST channel offering English-language Latino content; OutTV Proud, in partnership with OutTV; and Camptastic, a showcase for everything kitsch.

The channels joined Shades of Black, focusing on Black audiences, and Backstage, which spotlights diverse music artists. In all, Fuse Media’s FAST channels saw total minutes watched increase more than fivefold in the fourth quarter year over year, according to the company.

“This year, we’re already up 25% over last year’s [total minutes watched across platforms]. So our ability to entertain diverse cultures, whether it be African American, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, it’s all coming together,” Saralegui said. “So it’s nice, the position that we have in the FAST business, and how quickly that entire category’s grown.”

In addition to the FAST channels, the Fuse roster includes Fuse, FM (Fuse Music), Fuse+, fuse.tv and Fuse Content Studio, its in-house production arm, as well as a growing branded content and live events business.

Keeping things original

Regarding originals, 100% of the company’s series feature people of color as on-screen talent. New and returning properties include Big Freedia Means Business, where the New Orleans-born innovator of bounce music, Big Freedia, explores music and entrepreneurial opportunities; Sex Sells, where WeezyWTF celebrates sex-focused businesses; and Love Exposed, featuring Weezy and intimacy expert Shan Boodram exploring modern love and relationships.

Among the new series. Like A Girl, premiering on March 29, showcases host Beija Marie Velez going on deep dives with the women who redefine the phrase “Like A Girl.”

Fuse Media has also renewed key DEI initiatives to uplift diverse communities, including Future History, which celebrates people currently using their voices to make a positive impact; Be Change, encouraging viewers to stay motivated around key issues of critical importance; All In, which recognizes cultural identities and moments year-round; and Buy Small, an initiative supporting women and minority-owned independent businesses.

“What is important for society today is to show not only diversity but inclusivity because it teaches tolerance, so that’s a really important message across everything that we do in a compelling, entertaining way, which has been part of our DNA,” Roggero said.