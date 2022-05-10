TV Upfronts

Fox Sports Hires Tom Brady As Lead Analyst, Following His NFL Retirement

And Tubi leads Fox to $1.3 billion in quarterly ad revenue

Brady will join Fox Sports 'immediately following his playing career, whenever that may be,' said CEO Lachlan Murdoch.Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

37 seconds ago

Tom Brady is heading to Fox Sports—eventually.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Young Influentials logo on a red background
Adweek Podcasts

Young Influentials: Grove Collaborative Is on a Mission to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

By Colin Daniels

Automotive

Healey Brothers Auto Group Test Drives Pinterest’s Catalogs, Product Pins

By David Cohen

Platforms

Billboard Music Awards Sets Up From Sound to Song Hub on TikTok

By David Cohen

Leadership & Talent

The Big 5 Ad Holding Companies Are Supporting Their Employees’ Reproductive Rights

By Jameson Fleming

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK