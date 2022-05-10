Presented by TV Upfronts Fox Sports Hires Tom Brady As Lead Analyst, Following His NFL Retirement And Tubi leads Fox to $1.3 billion in quarterly ad revenue Brady will join Fox Sports 'immediately following his playing career, whenever that may be,' said CEO Lachlan Murdoch.Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images By Mollie Cahillane37 seconds ago Tom Brady is heading to Fox Sports—eventually. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles