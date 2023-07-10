Fox Sheds Light on Fall Premiere Dates With Krapopolis Debut

The Krap is about to hit the fans.

Despite delaying its fall schedule due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike, Fox is finally shedding some light on its upcoming lineup thanks to the impending debut of Krapopolis.

According to Fox, Krapopolis, a new animated comedy from creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), will make its series debut with a special two-episode preview event on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m., immediately following a Fox NFL doubleheader.

The series, which is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters, was first announced in 2021. Despite having its series premiere pushed back to the 2023-2024 TV season, Krapopolis has already been renewed through Season 3.

Along with the news about Krapopolis, Fox announced that its Animation Domination block premieres Sunday, Oct. 1, with new seasons of The Simpsons at 8 p.m., Krapopolis in its regular time at 8:30 p.m., Bob’s Burgers at 9 p.m. and Family Guy at 9:30 p.m.

The news finally gives advertisers some details about airdates and times for Fox’s fall lineup. Though the network is confident about its fall shows, bringing back 18 series and introducing six new ones, it decided to delay its usual lineup announcement in May due to the writers strike leaving premiere dates and times in question.

“Rather than announce a schedule today that we might not be able to meet this fall, we will hold back until we have a better handle on what programming will be available to us,” Dan Harrison, evp of program planning and content strategy, told reporters in a press call during May’s upfront week.

Fox executives also noted during the call with reporters that it can have new animation year-round, despite the impact of the strike.

Returning drama series include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit and The Cleaning Lady. On the unscripted side, Farmer Wants a Wife will come back for Season 2, along with new seasons of Hell’s Kitchen, I Can See Your Voice, Lego Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Though there is still some uncertainty over the timing for the company’s fall lineup, Fox has plenty of good news to celebrate with marketers, recently winning the coveted 18-49 demo back from NBC.