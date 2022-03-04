Streaming & OTT

Disney+ Will Debut Lower-Priced, Ad-Supported Tier Later This Year

The company hopes the offering will continue growing its 129.8 million global subscriber base

The launch date and pricing for Disney+'s ad-supported tier haven't yet been announced.Disney+
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

10 mins ago

One of the fastest-growing streaming services is ready to add even more subscribers.

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Streaming & OTT

The 2020 Tony Awards Are Finally Happening, But on Paramount+ Instead of CBS

By Mollie Cahillane

mashup of screens with basketball on them

Streaming & OTT

NCAA March Madness Live Platform Doubles Down on Streaming and Connected TV

By Mollie Cahillane

PrendeTV promotional art

Briefly

Univision Debuts PrendeTV, a Free Streamer for US Hispanics

By Mollie Cahillane

Scripps first acquired the network in 2013.

Streaming & OTT

Scripps’ OTT News Network Newsy Heads to Linear TV This Fall

By Mollie Cahillane

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

You Might Like


The Trends Shaping Email Marketing in 2022

By SparkPost


History Is Repeating Itself in the Current Digital Advertising Landscape

By Kelly Nash, Data Product Lead, IBM Watson Advertising


3 Trends That Are Shifting the State of Audio

By Cassy Hough


How Bots and Fake Users Are Poisoning Your Marketing Campaigns

By CHEQ