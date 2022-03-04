Streaming & OTT Disney+ Will Debut Lower-Priced, Ad-Supported Tier Later This Year The company hopes the offering will continue growing its 129.8 million global subscriber base The launch date and pricing for Disney+'s ad-supported tier haven't yet been announced.Disney+ By Mollie Cahillane10 mins ago One of the fastest-growing streaming services is ready to add even more subscribers. Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles