Presented by TV Upfronts Disney Tops 205 Million Global Streaming Subscribers, Sets Sights on Netflix The company shares more details about Disney+'s upcoming ad-supported tier Moon Knight helped grow Disney+ to 137.7 million global subscribers in the quarter.Marvel Studios and Disney+ By Bill Bradley18 seconds ago Disney is putting Netflix on notice. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Bill Bradley @gumgumerson bill.bradley@adweek.com Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor. Recommended articles