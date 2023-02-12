Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

The Force is strong with Disney’s Super Bowl 57 commercial.

On Sunday, prior to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Disney debuted a surprise Super Bowl 57 ad in honor of its upcoming 100th anniversary, which takes place on Oct. 16, 2023.

The minute-and-a-half ad, titled “Disney100 Special Look,” will air during the game as a surprise for fans and features scenes from iconic Disney IP, including several moments from the Star Wars franchise; sequences from animated films such as Lion King, Frozen and Encanto; and behind-the-scenes moments from stage productions, theme parks and fans.

“As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the company forward today. We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century,” CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture.”

Along with the ad, Disney touted its upcoming anniversary events in a statement, including Disney100: The Exhibition having its world premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA, on Feb. 18, The event is set to bring Disney stories to life through innovative and immersive technology, according to the company.

In addition to the surprise ad, Disney is reportedly set to debut several trailers during the Super Bowl touting its upcoming theatrical releases from Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. Trailers are currently expected for The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Elemental and The Marvels.

Of course, the timing of the celebration ad may get called into question. In a recent earnings call, Iger announced a major reorganization, which dissolves Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Group, a division created under former CEO Bob Chapek, in favor of three different segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN and the Parks, Experiences and Products group. Amid the reorganization, and massive subscriber and revenue losses, the company plans to lay off 7,000 employees.

During the reorganization announcement, Iger also stated that the company will lean into proven IP, with movies planned from the Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia franchises.