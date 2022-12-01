Disney and VideoAmp Team Up for Clean Room Integration

Disney advertising’s new partnership is making it easier for marketers using clean rooms.

Top line

On Thursday, the company announced it’s teamed up with VideoAmp in an integration that looks to accelerate cross-screen measurement. This new integration uses Disney’s Audience Graph and Ad Exposure Log Files, as well as VideoAmp’s proprietary TV Viewership footprint, powered by the measurement platform’s clean room capabilities.

Between the lines

Clean rooms allow brands to match their first-party data with media companies’ without revealing identities, providing a privacy-safe attribution solution. Thus, the new partnership lets advertisers create audience-based matches using Disney’s first-party data, along with VideoAmp’s currency-grade cross-platform measurement.

With the integration, advertisers can know how precisely they reach their audiences and decide on optimal reach and frequency across Disney’s properties.

“As viewership rapidly shifts to streaming and connected TV, clients are looking for a holistic understanding of audience across all touchpoints, and identity interoperability will be critical to deliver brands a comprehensive and consistent understanding of audience,” Lisa Valentino, evp of client solutions and addressable enablement, Disney Advertising, said in a statement. “Clients want to know how their media investments translate into real results and performance and options in measurement based on the unique needs of their business across all categories. Our new integration with VideoAmp marks material progress toward empowering marketers with innovative measurement validated by first-party data.”

Disney Advertising first launched its clean room technology a year ago. The company began initial brand tests this quarter alongside VideoAmp with Omnicom Media Group.

“Together, we are enabling advertisers to plan, measure and transact across high-value advanced or demographic audiences and measure the true impact of their investments by connecting media performance to real business outcomes, using VideoAmp data and measurement as currency,” Michael Parkes, president, VideoAmp, said in a statement.

Bottom line

Disney announced earlier this year it would be moving into its next clean-room phase sooner than expected. In July, it partnered with The Trade Desk to power greater audience activation at scale programmatically, using Disney’s Audience Graph and clean-room technology.