When soccer superstar Alex Morgan called Jessica Robertson in 2019, she instantly picked up the phone.

In 2021, Robertson and Morgan—alongside swimmer Simone Manuel, snowboarder Chloe Kim and WNBA icon Sue Bird—launched the media and lifestyle platform Togethxr, specifically targeting Gen Z and millennial women.

Women’s sports receive just 5% of media coverage, and Robertson joined Champions of Change to discuss how she’s rapidly changing the landscape as chief content officer of Togethxr, locking down major brand partnership with companies like Buick, and why everyone should be getting into the game.

Plus, hear how Robertson is bringing her wealth of experience from her time at The Players’ Tribune and MTV into Togethxr, and what’s next for the brand.

