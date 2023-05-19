Women in Sports

Champions of Change: Growing Women's Sports Coverage With Togethxr's Jessica Robertson

Hear how the platform's co-founder is bringing more media investment to women's sports

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

 

When soccer superstar Alex Morgan called Jessica Robertson in 2019, she instantly picked up the phone.

In 2021, Robertson and Morgan—alongside swimmer Simone Manuel, snowboarder Chloe Kim and WNBA icon Sue Bird—launched the media and lifestyle platform Togethxr, specifically targeting Gen Z and millennial women.

Women’s sports receive just 5% of media coverage, and Robertson joined Champions of Change to discuss how she’s rapidly changing the landscape as chief content officer of Togethxr, locking down major brand partnership with companies like Buick, and why everyone should be getting into the game.

image

Exclusive: Prime Video Orders Atlanta Dream Documentary Ahead of WNBA Season

Plus, hear how Robertson is bringing her wealth of experience from her time at The Players’ Tribune and MTV into Togethxr, and what’s next for the brand.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's senior TV reporter, covering the business of connected TV, streaming, measurement and sports media.

Recommended articles