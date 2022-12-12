In the space of a month, the world’s two biggest SVOD streamers—Netflix and Disney+—have opened their platforms to marketers for the first time, each debuting an advertising-supported tier and ushering in a new chapter of the streaming wars.
In March, Disney+ was the first to announce an ad-supported product, which debuted Dec. 8 in the U.S. and will expand internationally in 2023. But while Netflix didn’t publicly hint at its own rival offering until April, the streamer managed to leapfrog Disney+ and roll out its ad-supported product a month earlier, on Nov.