Branding

Building a Successful Branded Content Playbook With Colman Domingo 

How the multi-hyphenate creator has found success by being himself 

Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

13 seconds ago

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..

With a career spanning over three decades, a quick glance at Colman Domingo’s résumé reveals he’s pretty much done it all: plays, musicals, television, movies, talk shows, playwriting, and directing. In one of his more recent projects, Domingo partnered with AMC Networks to launch Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s. What started off as a branded content digital feature has quickly transformed into multiple digital and linear content platforms, including a podcast. 

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Streaming & OTT

Convergence in Streaming News With NBCU News Group and ABC News 

By Alexandra Bower

Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Marcus Freeman, Head Football Coach of Notre Dame Athletics

By Adweek Staff

Barillas Cosmic Campaign Aims to Cause A Big Bang
Food & Beverage

Barilla’s Cosmic Campaign Aims to Cause a Big Bang

By Stephen Lepitak

These Mysterious Twitter Handles Followed People to Spread an Urgent Health Message
AdFreak

These Mysterious Twitter Handles Followed People to Spread an Urgent Health Message

By Brittaney Kiefer

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising