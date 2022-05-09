Building a Successful Branded Content Playbook With Colman Domingo 

Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

With a career spanning over three decades, a quick glance at Colman Domingo’s résumé reveals he’s pretty much done it all: plays, musicals, television, movies, talk shows, playwriting, and directing. In one of his more recent projects, Domingo partnered with AMC Networks to launch Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s. What started off as a branded content digital feature has quickly transformed into multiple digital and linear content platforms, including a podcast.