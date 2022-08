Attend Convergent TV Summit West , Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free .

After six seasons, it’s last call for Better Call Saul. The critically-acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series—which debuted in 2015 and focused on the origins of Saul Goodman, the slick Breaking Bad lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk—airs its series finale Monday night on AMC and AMC+.