Programmatic

AT&T Completes Sale of Xandr to Microsoft

First announced in December, the deal will bolster Microsoft’s connected TV ad business

AT&T launched Xandr, named for Alexander Graham Bell, in 2018.Microsoft, Xandr
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

7 seconds ago

Microsoft and AT&T finalized the sale for AT&T’s ad-tech business Xandr, building up Microsoft’s connected TV advertising business.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Mergers & Acquisitions

Elon Musk Threatens to Scuttle Twitter Acquisition

By David Cohen

a person reading a newspaper with a magnifying glass
Advertising

Misinformation Woes Persist for Advertisers

By Meseret Ambachew

Close-up of Kendrick Lamar performing, holding a microphone to his mouth.
Columnist Network

Tired of the Photoshop: Your Brand Needs a Sense of Self

By Marcus Collins, David Brown Jr.

Augmented Reality

Snap, Magna Media Trials Study Role of AR Ads in Consumer Purchase Journey

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By NP Digital

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom