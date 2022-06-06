Programmatic AT&T Completes Sale of Xandr to Microsoft First announced in December, the deal will bolster Microsoft’s connected TV ad business AT&T launched Xandr, named for Alexander Graham Bell, in 2018.Microsoft, Xandr By Mollie Cahillane7 seconds ago Microsoft and AT&T finalized the sale for AT&T’s ad-tech business Xandr, building up Microsoft’s connected TV advertising business. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles