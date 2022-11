The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today .

When Netflix thinks viewers may no longer be paying attention after an extended time, the platform famously asks, “Are you still watching?” However, when talking to marketers about the streamer’s ad tier launch, there’s no need for an inquiry: Advertisers remain fixated on Netflix’s new AVOD model.