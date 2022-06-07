Programming & Performance Amy Campbell Named Paramount Media Networks CMO As Jason White Steps Down White exiting after 14 months in the role Amy Campbell (left) previously served as interim CMO before Jason White arrived in April 2021. Paramount By Jason Lynch23 seconds ago Longtime MTV and Paramount exec Amy Campbell has been named CMO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. She replaces Jason White, who is stepping down after 14 months in the role. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Jason Lynch @jasonlynch jason.lynch@adweek.com Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video. Recommended articles