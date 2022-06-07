Programming & Performance

Amy Campbell Named Paramount Media Networks CMO As Jason White Steps Down

White exiting after 14 months in the role

Amy Campbell (left) previously served as interim CMO before Jason White arrived in April 2021. Paramount

By Jason Lynch



Longtime MTV and Paramount exec Amy Campbell has been named CMO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. She replaces Jason White, who is stepping down after 14 months in the role.

