AMC Networks is shifting its upfront presentation to a new venue.

The company will host its event on April 18 in person at Jazz at Lincoln Center, moving from last year’s in-person presentation at Peak in Hudson Yards.

AMC Networks plans to focus its presentation around its signature shows, including the upcoming spin-offs from The Walking Dead, its new Anne Rice universe and Lucky Hank, Bob Odenkirk’s latest series.

“We are looking forward to the most innovative and future-facing upfront in our history, with a focus on partnering with marketers around targeted audiences, creative ad products and an exciting slate of high-quality programming that will build on our proven ability to engage passionate fan communities around compelling franchises and universes,” Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

“Our company has a long tradition of being proudly ad-supported and delivering industry-first opportunities that leverage our great content for our partners,” Kelleher added.

In addition to its new shows, the company will also emphasize its other networks, including franchises on WE tv, custom-branded content opportunities with Content Room and its growing slate of FAST channels.

The small event will feature approximately 200 to 250 attendees, leading to a series of in-person and virtual agency presentations over the next few weeks.

AMC Networks’ in-person upfront announcement comes after months of uncertainty at the company, most recently with CEO Christina Spade departing in November after just around four months in the role.

Spade succeeded Matt Blank, who had been interim CEO since September 2021. Following Spade’s departure, chairman James Dolan also indicated that cutbacks and a “large-scale layoff” were on the way.

Dolan is currently serving as interim executive CEO until the company finds a permanent replacement. Prior to Spade’s abbreviated tenure, the permanent role has been vacant since August 2021 after president and CEO Josh Sapan transitioned to executive vice chairman.

AMC Networks is the latest company to announce its upfront plans.

Netflix recently snagged Paramount’s vacant spot during upfront week, marking the streamer’s first-ever appearance during the annual TV advertising showcase. Paramount is skipping its Carnegie Hall event this year, opting to host a series of small gatherings in April.

NBCUniversal was the first company to announce its plans, returning to Radio City Music Hall on May 15.