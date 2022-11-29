AMC Networks’ CEO is out.

Top Line

On Tuesday, AMC Networks announced that CEO Christina Spade is stepping down from her role. However, the company has yet to announce a replacement.

Between the Lines

Spade, who previously served as the company’s CFO and COO, officially took on the CEO role on Sept. 9, succeeding Matt Blank, who had been interim CEO since September 2021. With the news, Spade exits less than four months after taking on the position.

“We thank Christina for her contributions to the company in her CEO role and her earlier CFO role, and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” AMC Networks chairman James Dolan said in a statement.

According to the company, AMC Networks’ Board of Directors is still finalizing a replacement, and an announcement is forthcoming.

Prior to Spade’s abbreviated tenure, the permanent CEO position had been vacant since August 2021 after president and CEO Josh Sapan transitioned to executive vice chairman. Sapan had previously led the company for 26 years.

At the time of Spade’s promotion to CEO, Dolan praised the decision, saying, “She is a proven leader with a long track record driving transformative change in media and entertainment, and I am confident she has the expertise and vision to guide AMC Networks to greater success.”

Bottom Line

With Spade’s exit, the TV industry continues its game of executive musical chairs.

Earlier in November, Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, announced he was leaving the network at the end of the year after 26 years at the company. His successor, Amy Reisenbach, is currently evp, current programs, CBS.

In addition, The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz exited his position in October as Nexstar closed its CW acquisition, with Dennis Miller stepping in to take on the role.

And, of course, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier surprisingly left his position in September for Roku. The company eventually announced that Rob Wade would take over as CEO.