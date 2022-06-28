Streaming & OTT Amazon Prime Video, Studios Marketing Chief Ukonwa Ojo Exits She is departing months before the debut of its Lord of the Rings series and Thursday Night Football Ojo joined Amazon in September 2020.Ruvi Leider By Mollie Cahillane34 seconds ago Amazon Prime Video and Studios chief marketing officer Ukonwa Ojo is out. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles