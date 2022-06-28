Streaming & OTT

Amazon Prime Video, Studios Marketing Chief Ukonwa Ojo Exits

She is departing months before the debut of its Lord of the Rings series and Thursday Night Football

Ojo joined Amazon in September 2020.Ruvi Leider
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

34 seconds ago

Amazon Prime Video and Studios chief marketing officer Ukonwa Ojo is out.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A collage of Polaroid photos from the Knix campaign
Fashion & Apparel

Knix Crowdsources Models for Body Positive Campaign Advertising New Collection With Ashley Graham

By Sara Century

Platforms

Facebook Tests More New Improvements to Groups

By David Cohen

Connected TV

House of the Dragon’s AR App and Comic-Con Activation Makes You the Mother of Dragons

By Bill Bradley

Illustration of two people in a virtual, space-like landscape, jumping from planet to planet.
Voice

Web3 Doesn’t Have the Traditional Barriers of Web2. Let’s Keep It That Way

By Kaitlyn Barclay

Microlearning
View All

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

3 Reasons to Stop Paying Influencers Based on Follower Counts

By Pierre Cassuto, CMO, Humanz

Affiliate Marketing Reimagined

By Awin

For Travel Brands, Customer Loyalty Is Up for Grabs

By Colleen Coulter

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter