Adweek Podcast: The Resurgence of Reality Television

On #Scandoval, barbecue showdowns and marketing to niche communities

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart welcome a few Adweek friends to talk about the surge (or re-surge) of reality television in today’s world.
Adweek Podcast Network senior producer Al Mannarino and deputy TV editor Bill Bradley share more on the history of writers strikes and their impact on unscripted television, the brand partnerships that can evolve from big cultural moments like #Scandoval and why brands need to take their research a click deeper to truly insert themselves in the conversations of niche communities, such as reality TV fans.

