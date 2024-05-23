Adweek Podcast: Are TV Upfronts Still Worth It?

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Every year, the major television networks and streaming services come together for the TV Upfront season, presenting to advertisers with the hopes of securing their ad budgets for the upcoming season’s schedule. There are CEOs, A-listers, and the hope that their offerings are worthy of brands’ time and media investment.

But it’s become more than jazzy PowerPoint presentations and celebrity sightings.

In this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart and community editor Luz Corona are joined by ADWEEK’s very own Ethan Alter, TVNewser editor, and Bill Bradley, deputy editor of media, TV and sports marketing.

Together, they unpack 2024 upfronts, from the best celeb appearances to the buzziest activations and most importantly, trends in the broadcast and streaming space for the upcoming year. Is streaming the way forward? Will films become more relevant? Are the upfronts really worth it?

