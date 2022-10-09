Hot List

Adweek Media Visionary Conan O'Brien Gets Sirius About His Audio Empire—and a TV Return

After reinventing late-night, the television icon is doing the same with podcasting

conan o'brien laying on a couch with a guitar in hand
After his unexpected success in the audio space, O'Brien is thinking about his next TV show, planned for HBO Max.Jessica Chou for Adweek
Headshot of Jason Lynch
By Jason Lynch

1 min ago

Conan O’Brien considers himself a lucky guy. And not only because he was fortunate enough to spend 28 years reinventing late-night, first when he was NBC’s surprise pick to replace David Letterman as Late Night host in 1993, then followed by an innovative 11-year run on TBS’ Conan, which ended in June 2021. O’Brien is also keenly aware that luck has had an outsized role in the unbelievable breaks that came his way, starting with the way the Late Night job somehow fell to someone who, at the time, had just logged a few years writing for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

