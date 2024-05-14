Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Leave it to Kaitlin Olson to bring some Philly sunshine to ABC’s fall schedule.

The star of FX’s long-running comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will dabble in detective work via High Potential, a new procedural from prolific TV creator Drew Goddard that’s one of two fall dramas that ABC announced during TV upfront week.

Olson plays single mom Morgan who puts her “north of 160” IQ to use by partnering with Daniel Sunjata’s veteran investigator to crack tough-to-solve cases. Just imagine what the Paddy’s Pub gang will say about that career change…

Ryan Murphy is the creative force behind ABC’s other fall launch, Doctor Odyssey, which deposits Joshua Jackson on the high seas instead of Dawson’s measly creek. Jackson headlines the medical drama as the resident doctor aboard a luxury cruise ship tasked with solving passengers’ ailments and illnesses far from shore.

Doctor Odyssey is a homecoming for Murphy, who recently returned to 20th Television—now part of Disney TV Studios, overseen by Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden—after five years at Netflix.

Hot on the heels of The Golden Bachelor’s blockbuster ratings last year, ABC is walking The Golden Bachelorette down the aisle on Wednesday nights. And this time, the network is no doubt hoping for the kind of happily ever after that sadly eluded Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

Wednesdays will also serve as the launchpad for ABC News Studios’ podcast-based docuseries Scamanda, which chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story of Amanda Riley, whose tear-inducing cancer journey turned out to be more complicated than it seemed.

Midseason will bring the seventh and final season of The Conners, which premiered in 2018 after the Roseanne revival came to an early end when ABC and Roseanne Barr parted ways. The Rookie and Will Trent are also eyeing midseason returns, along with reality staples American Idol and The Bachelor.

“We have a lot to celebrate as we gear up to deliver a fall season that’s packed with compelling new series, beloved fan favorites and must-see live events,” Craig Erwich, Disney Television Group president, said in a statement previewing the 2024-25 lineup. “We’re focused on driving our viewership with an expanding slate anchored by best-in-class talent and supported by the enviable and combined reach of ABC and Hulu.”

ABC Fall 2024-25 schedule

(New programs in ALL CAPS; times are ET)

MONDAY

8 p.m. — Monday Night Football (on select Mondays this fall / TBA programming)

TUESDAY

8 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars

10 p.m. — HIGH POTENTIAL

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. — THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE

9:30 p.m. — Abbott Elementary

10 p.m. — SCAMANDA

THURSDAY

8 p.m. — 9-1-1

9 p.m. — DOCTOR ODYSSEY

10 P.M. — Grey’s Anatomy

FRIDAY

8 p.m. — Shark Tank

9 p.m. — 20/20

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — College Football

SUNDAY

7 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney