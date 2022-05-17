TV Upfronts

ABC Adds Rookie Spinoff, Hilary Swank Drama to Fall Lineup

Network taps Bachelor in Paradise to replace Dancing With the Stars

Still of Hilary Swank in new show Alaska.
Alaska, a new drama starring Hilary Swank, will air Thursdays at 10 this fall.ABC/Darko Sikman
Headshot of Bill Bradley
By Bill Bradley

1 min ago

ABC’s fall lineup adds a Hilary Swank drama and a Rookie spinoff while tapping Bachelor in Paradise to fill the void created by the departing Dancing With the Stars.

