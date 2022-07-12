Streaming & OTT

2022's Top Emmy Nominees and Where to Stream Them

Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu once again dominated the award ballots

emmy nominated shows
Squid Game, Ozark and Succession were among this year's most nominated shows.Macall B. Polay/HBO, Tina Rowden/Netflix, Noh Juhan | Netflix
Headshot of Bill Bradley
By Bill Bradley

5 mins ago

The Emmys are back, and the nominees are likely streaming on a platform near you.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
joanna gaines concentrating very hard
TV Upfronts

Magnolia Network Rolls Out Prestige Spots in Ad Model Shifticon-image

By Bill Bradley

Streaming & OTT

Amazon’s IMDb TV AVOD Streamer Rebrands as Amazon Freeveeicon-image

By Bill Bradley

A computer screen showing a jar of cookies
Programming & Performance

Disney’s Trade Desk Partnership Leads Advertisers Into a Post-Cookie World

By Bill Bradley

headshot of Pamela Levine
Programming & Performance

Pamela Levine Will Head Marketing for Disney Branded Television and Nat Geo Content

By Bill Bradley

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Media Buying Narrative Is Broken—But It Can Be Fixed

By Pam Zucker

Leverage the Power of Sound for Your Brand

By Mark Pappas, SVP, Innovation, CMI Media Group

A Marketer’s Playbook for the 2022 Holidays

By Meta

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix